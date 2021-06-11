MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$7.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.27. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.39.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.11744 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

