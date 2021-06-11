AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.13 and last traded at $49.83. Approximately 450,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 288,812,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Specifically, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,277,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock worth $31,905,155. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

