Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) PT at $580.75

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $644.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $707.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.94. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

