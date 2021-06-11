Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $94,089.52 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Shares of INOD opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $188.43 million, a P/E ratio of 179.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

