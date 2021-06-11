Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Acquires $129,800.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AEO stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

