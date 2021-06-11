Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Acquires $129,800.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AEO stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.
AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
