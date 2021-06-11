Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $760,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,498,000 after buying an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

