Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $801,000 Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ORIX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in ORIX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

