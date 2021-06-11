Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 330.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 42.1% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 112,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

