Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 17,689 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

