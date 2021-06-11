Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $479.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler’s first-quarter results benefited from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are positives. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. Key acquisitions are expected to drive growth. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $424.52 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

