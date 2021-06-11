Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

