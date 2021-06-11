First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

