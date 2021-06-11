Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,703,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 313,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

HST opened at $18.01 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

