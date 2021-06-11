2,939 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $222.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

