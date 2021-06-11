Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 765 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.