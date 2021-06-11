SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Up 17.2%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

About SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

