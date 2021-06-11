Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price rose 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

GRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.30 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

