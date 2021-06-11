Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Shares Down 0.9%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 1,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

