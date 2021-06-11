Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $610.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $587.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.12, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

