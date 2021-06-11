12,192 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

