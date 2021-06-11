Critical Analysis: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Resonant alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Resonant and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 70.94 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -6.75 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Resonant beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.