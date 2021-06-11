United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a c rating to an a rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

