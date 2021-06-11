Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

CPT opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.07. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

