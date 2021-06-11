Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,879 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.