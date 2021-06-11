Swiss National Bank Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

