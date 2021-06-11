ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) versus Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Critical Comparison

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Scorpio Tankers 0 1 6 0 2.86

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.44%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers -1.87% 0.48% 0.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.29 $517.96 million $4.96 9.05 Scorpio Tankers $915.89 million 1.42 $94.12 million $2.02 11.07

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.