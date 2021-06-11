Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Catalent by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

