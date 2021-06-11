Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.58 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

