John F. Crowley Sells 29,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

