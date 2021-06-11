Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $133.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.