Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 2,470 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $128.56 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -242.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

