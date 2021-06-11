Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

AES stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

