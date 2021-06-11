CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,505 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,771,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $433.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.50. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.84 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

