CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 15,932 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.