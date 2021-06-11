Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,683 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $174,584.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,811,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

LEGH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

