Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 2,735 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JBL opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

