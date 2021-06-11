Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,462 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

