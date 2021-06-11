CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 26,094 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,094 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 167,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

