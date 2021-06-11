Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 385.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $132.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.