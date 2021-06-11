GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in GDS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GDS by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

