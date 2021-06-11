CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

