Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,718 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $184.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.01. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $115.15 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

