Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 238.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

