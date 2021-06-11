Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.73 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,364,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after buying an additional 429,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 243,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.