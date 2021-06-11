New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 95,483 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,483 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.87% of ManTech International worth $30,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

