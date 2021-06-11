New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.93 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

