HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,988 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 110.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

