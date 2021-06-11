Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

