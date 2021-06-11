Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 783,613 shares of company stock worth $15,331,932.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

