Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 201,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $24,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

